Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,437 ($18.49).

SN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,612 ($20.74) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,400 ($18.01) to GBX 1,500 ($19.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,100 ($14.15) to GBX 1,200 ($15.44) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

Shares of LON SN opened at GBX 1,170.50 ($15.06) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,240.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,193.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5,817.50, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

