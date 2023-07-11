Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CL King

CL King initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. 888 reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 92 Resources reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Snap-on from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $264.29.

Snap-on Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SNA stock opened at $285.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $192.25 and a fifty-two week high of $289.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.80.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 17.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $1,311,510.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,219.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $1,311,510.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,219.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,639 shares of company stock worth $19,837,704 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap-on

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 653.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

