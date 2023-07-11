Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Sets New 12-Month High at $289.86

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $289.86 and last traded at $288.89, with a volume of 49094 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $285.39.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $278.00 to $298.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.29.

The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $267.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.80.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,966,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,639 shares of company stock valued at $19,837,704. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 653.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

