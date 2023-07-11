SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 3,752,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 14,242,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $2.80 to $6.20 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $741.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.00) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 10,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 810,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SoundHound AI news, insider James Ming Hom sold 11,666 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $42,697.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 373,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,145.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 10,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 810,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 680,861 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,175 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,520,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,296,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 319,666 shares during the period. 25.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.