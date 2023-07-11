Sourceless Price Tops $0.0240 on Major Exchanges (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $504.34 million and $68.48 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Sourceless has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017157 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00019530 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,608.99 or 1.00018779 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002162 BTC.

About Sourceless

STR is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02705237 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

