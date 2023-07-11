Sourceless Trading 12.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $521.88 million and approximately $66.24 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sourceless has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017168 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00019072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014043 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,559.84 or 1.00041212 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002159 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02705237 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

