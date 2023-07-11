S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,267,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76,012 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 1.3% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.39% of S&P Global worth $437,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 11.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in S&P Global by 1.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $398.43 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $405.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $376.43 and a 200-day moving average of $359.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,841 shares of company stock valued at $6,105,979. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.