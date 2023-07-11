SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s 7th Largest Position

Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 121.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,026 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 3.3% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.42. 960,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,431,295. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.22. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

