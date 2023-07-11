SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% in the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,523,000 after purchasing an additional 609,469 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,431,849. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.22.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.