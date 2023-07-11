SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stake Decreased by Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 292,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,733 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $9,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $331,786,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288,561 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,015,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604,620 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,676,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,576 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,021,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.20. The stock had a trading volume of 214,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,441. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average of $32.00. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $33.80.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

