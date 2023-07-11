SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 574,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,956 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $18,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $32.18. The stock had a trading volume of 242,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.00.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.