SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 1.1% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $19,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $3.21 on Tuesday, reaching $484.47. 365,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $499.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $458.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

