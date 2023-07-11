STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1225 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

STAG Industrial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 201.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.6%.

NYSE:STAG traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.90. 1,662,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.36. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $37.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $112,764.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,457.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $59,209,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,376 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,932 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 160.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 982,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,228,000 after buying an additional 605,551 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,241,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,051,000 after buying an additional 516,088 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

