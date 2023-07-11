STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

STAG Industrial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 201.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.6%.

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.35. The stock had a trading volume of 166,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,520. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $37.15.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $112,764.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,457.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 982,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,228,000 after buying an additional 605,551 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,863,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,022,000 after purchasing an additional 435,482 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 69,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

