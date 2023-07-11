Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,702 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.58. 1,988,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,341,990. The company has a market capitalization of $114.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $75.73 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.44.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

