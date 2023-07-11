State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 781 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of United Parcel Service worth $84,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.73. 1,005,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,337. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

