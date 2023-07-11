State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 8,759 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 0.6% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Broadcom worth $157,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 195,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,617,879,000 after purchasing an additional 513,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Broadcom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Broadcom by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,545,450,000 after buying an additional 1,132,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.47.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $876.70. 1,156,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,527,486. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $770.62 and its 200-day moving average is $662.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.