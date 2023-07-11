State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $121.52 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,248,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Bank of America worth $121,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.95. The stock had a trading volume of 19,098,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,852,133. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $230.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

