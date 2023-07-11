State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 2,179 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Philip Morris International worth $88,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $97.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,391,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,835. The firm has a market cap of $151.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.81.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

