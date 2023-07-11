State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Chubb worth $47,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

CB stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.78. 521,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,462. The company has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.46.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

