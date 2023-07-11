State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 14,186 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,543,974 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,186 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $102,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 975,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,757,000 after acquiring an additional 74,918 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,998,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,734,000 after purchasing an additional 46,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HDB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 1.8 %

HDB traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.34. The stock had a trading volume of 809,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,989. The company has a market capitalization of $125.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $55.22 and a twelve month high of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.21.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 16.98%. On average, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.5935 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.28%.

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.