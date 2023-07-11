State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 407 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Booking were worth $60,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Booking by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,652,000 after buying an additional 119,153 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Booking by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after acquiring an additional 112,831 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,919,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Trading Up 1.7 %

BKNG traded up $45.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,774.65. 133,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,707. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,786.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,646.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,516.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 609 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $110,542.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 609 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Argus raised their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,759.80.

About Booking



Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

