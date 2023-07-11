State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,773 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362,313 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,773 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $72,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 629 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in Union Pacific by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 1,072 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in Union Pacific by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 31,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.44.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.20. 829,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986,991. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

