State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 71,526 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,811,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,526 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 7.91% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $70,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 85.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 335.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 308,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,648,000 after buying an additional 237,816 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 336.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 163,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after buying an additional 126,323 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:KSA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,449. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 1 year low of $35.78 and a 1 year high of $46.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.57 million, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average of $39.37.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

