Status (SNT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.91 Million

Status (SNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last week, Status has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $91.61 million and $3.91 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,753,076 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,753,075.744024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02416309 USD and is up 4.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $2,477,381.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

