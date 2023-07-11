Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

Steel Partners stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.31. Steel Partners has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $48.00.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $445.37 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Steel Partners

In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $231,847.36. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 145,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $231,847.36. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 145,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 7,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $162,633.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 138,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,531 shares of company stock worth $520,388. 75.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

