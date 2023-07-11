Steve Foots Acquires 3 Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) insider Steve Foots purchased 3 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,540 ($71.27) per share, for a total transaction of £166.20 ($213.82).

Steve Foots also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Steve Foots acquired 3 shares of Croda International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,744 ($86.76) per share, for a total transaction of £202.32 ($260.29).

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Steve Foots sold 14,851 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,921 ($89.04), for a total value of £1,027,837.71 ($1,322,317.91).

Croda International Stock Performance

Shares of Croda International stock traded up GBX 40.61 ($0.52) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 5,580.61 ($71.79). 243,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,424. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,056.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,500.70. Croda International Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 5,052 ($64.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,521.83 ($96.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,172.12, a P/E/G ratio of 81.90 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Croda International Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Croda International from GBX 6,200 ($79.76) to GBX 5,000 ($64.33) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,000 ($102.92) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 7,600 ($97.77).

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

