Stifel Nicolaus Increases SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target to $200.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $173.33.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $181.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.71 and its 200-day moving average is $152.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 116.17 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $100.06 and a 52 week high of $192.67.

Insider Activity

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $125.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.03 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.78%. On average, analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $639,278.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,818,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $847,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,301,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $639,278.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,818,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,469 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SPS Commerce

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $862,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 304,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,818 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

