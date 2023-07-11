Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for July 11th (AWK, BB, BCUCY, BHB, BKNIY, CHK, EVBG, FUTR, GNRC, JPM)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, July 11th:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY)

was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. Needham & Company LLC currently has $35.00 price target on the stock.

Future (LON:FUTR) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a hold rating. The firm currently has GBX 757 ($9.74) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 668 ($8.59).

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Argus currently has $155.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $165.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $149.00.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

3M (NYSE:MMM) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $110.00 price target on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $260.00 target price on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating. Scotiabank currently has $81.00 target price on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $216.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $198.00.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock.

WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $62.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $42.00.

