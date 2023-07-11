Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Rocket Lab USA Call Options (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,737 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 34% compared to the average volume of 2,785 call options.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.55 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

Shares of Rocket Lab USA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.00. 904,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,666,118. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56. Rocket Lab USA has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29.

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.56 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 68.77% and a negative return on equity of 22.79%. Analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $223,031.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,689 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $223,031.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 22,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $100,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 546,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,388 shares of company stock worth $877,022 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

