StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Trading Down 3.1 %

CULP opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14. Culp has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $61.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. Culp had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Culp will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Culp

Culp Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Culp during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Culp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Culp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Culp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Culp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.