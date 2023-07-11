StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NuVasive from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.98.

NuVasive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $41.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. NuVasive has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $54.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 122.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. NuVasive had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $307.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 728.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 20,818 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in NuVasive by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,219,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,773,000 after purchasing an additional 647,625 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,447,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,703,000 after buying an additional 106,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

