StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NUVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NuVasive from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.98.
NuVasive Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $41.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. NuVasive has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $54.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 122.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 728.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 20,818 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in NuVasive by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,219,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,773,000 after purchasing an additional 647,625 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,447,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,703,000 after buying an additional 106,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period.
NuVasive Company Profile
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
