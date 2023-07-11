StockNews.com Downgrades MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to Hold

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 2.5 %

MGM Resorts International stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,121,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,337. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.75. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $46.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $413,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,910.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,350 shares of company stock worth $11,899,881 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $12,314,468,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 108.9% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 136.2% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

