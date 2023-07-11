StockNews.com Downgrades MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on MiMedx Group from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

MiMedx Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.12 million, a P/E ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49. MiMedx Group has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $6.80.

Insider Activity

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 51,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $276,377.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,018.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MiMedx Group news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 5,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $34,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 51,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $276,377.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,018.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,987 shares of company stock valued at $474,642. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Featured Articles

