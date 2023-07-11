StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of APDN stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences ( NASDAQ:APDN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 82.08% and a negative net margin of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

