StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of APDN stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.
Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Applied DNA Sciences
- 3 Stocks that Analysts Continue to Upgrade into Earnings Season
- Meta Threads Its Way To New Heights
- Helen of Troy and NanoString Technologies Trade Set-ups
- Profit Taking Hits Home for Specialty Retailers
- The 3 Hot Sectors To Watch During The Summer Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.