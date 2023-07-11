StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52. The company has a market cap of $88.27 million, a PE ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 0.70. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) by 187.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 140,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

