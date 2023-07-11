StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $493.71 million, a PE ratio of 137.77 and a beta of 0.77. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $11.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 956,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 25,914 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 153.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 30,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after buying an additional 39,129 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 35,813 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

