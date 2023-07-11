StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Mitek Systems Price Performance
NASDAQ:MITK opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $493.71 million, a PE ratio of 137.77 and a beta of 0.77. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $11.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.
Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Mitek Systems
Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.
