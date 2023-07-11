StockNews.com Upgrades Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $57.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $179.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.78 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $122,800.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $122,800.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,849.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,345 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,526 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 14,196 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 21,019 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 190,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,918,000 after buying an additional 11,491 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $627,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.