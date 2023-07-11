Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 206,646 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 108,878 shares.The stock last traded at $33.02 and had previously closed at $35.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Structure Therapeutics Trading Down 5.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. Equities analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,190,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $41,632,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,711,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,516,000.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

