Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 746,337 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 2,004,318 shares.The stock last traded at $272.30 and had previously closed at $269.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.17.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.47.

Insider Activity

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.09 per share, with a total value of $133,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total transaction of $10,011,663.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $416,355.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,295. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

