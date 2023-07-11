Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) CFO Timothy Trenary Sells 4,586 Shares

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Trenary sold 4,586 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $16,142.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,923 shares in the company, valued at $679,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Timothy Trenary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 10th, Timothy Trenary sold 2,700 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $9,612.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Timothy Trenary sold 17,402 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $61,951.12.

On Monday, July 3rd, Timothy Trenary sold 3,053 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $11,235.04.

On Friday, June 30th, Timothy Trenary sold 11,326 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $40,547.08.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Timothy Trenary sold 8,130 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $28,617.60.

On Monday, June 26th, Timothy Trenary sold 3,800 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $13,642.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Timothy Trenary sold 6,303 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $22,123.53.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Timothy Trenary sold 10,817 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $37,643.16.

Superior Industries International Stock Up 1.7 %

SUP stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.62. 26,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,319. The company has a market cap of $101.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 3.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $7.38.

Institutional Trading of Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International ( NYSE:SUP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.51 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 76.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 25,252 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 946,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 16.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 749,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 108,450 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 613,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 133,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Superior Industries International

(Get Free Report)

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

Featured Stories

