SushiSwap (SUSHI) Hits Market Cap of $146.27 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00002071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a market cap of $146.27 million and approximately $10.53 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001208 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000030 BTC.
SushiSwap Profile
SushiSwap’s launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 249,304,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,742,543 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling SushiSwap
