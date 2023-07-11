Synapse (SYN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.11 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Synapse token can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00002067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $114.14 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Synapse has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Synapse

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Synapse Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

