Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Announces $0.12 Dividend

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THW traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.72. The company had a trading volume of 96,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,798. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $15.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tekla World Healthcare Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THW. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 133,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares during the period.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

