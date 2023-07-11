Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.30

Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.30 and last traded at C$3.30, with a volume of 47765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Haywood Securities raised their target price on Tenaz Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Tenaz Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$90.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Tenaz Energy

Tenaz Energy ( TSE:TNZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Tenaz Energy had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of C$17.93 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenaz Energy Corp. will post 0.3898305 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

