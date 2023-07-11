Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Terex has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Terex has a dividend payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Terex to earn $6.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

Shares of Terex stock traded up $1.90 on Tuesday, hitting $60.89. 705,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,684. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67. Terex has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $61.01.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Terex had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 31.41%. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Terex will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $302,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $1,507,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,659 shares in the company, valued at $10,423,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $302,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,966 shares of company stock worth $2,408,280. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Terex in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Terex in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Terex by 42,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TEX. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Terex from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Terex from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

