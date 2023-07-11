Terra Classic Self Reported Market Cap Hits $484.71 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $484.71 million and $21.36 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001931 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000915 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002490 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,842,106,278,228 coins and its circulating supply is 5,819,220,681,668 coins. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

