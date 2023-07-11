TerraClassicUSD Price Down 4.3% This Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $118.48 million and $9.08 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00043307 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00030042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013328 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,797,728,381 coins and its circulating supply is 9,793,086,801 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

