Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives $67.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRNO. StockNews.com began coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 17.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 6.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,993,000 after purchasing an additional 22,692 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terreno Realty Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE TRNO opened at $58.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $50.36 and a 12 month high of $67.03.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.24). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 70.11%. The business had revenue of $74.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.96 million. Research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

