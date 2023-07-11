Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 40.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,369 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla Price Performance

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,230 shares of company stock worth $14,031,859 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $268.27. 41,476,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,683,547. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.80 and a 200-day moving average of $187.90. The firm has a market cap of $850.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

